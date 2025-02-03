https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993380SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures rugged snow-covered mountain peaks from a high angle, showcasing dramatic shadows and textures in a cinematic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare