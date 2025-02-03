https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993412SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video captures a smiling woman in a white dress, surrounded by falling petals. Shot from a medium angle, it exudes elegance and tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare