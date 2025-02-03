https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993413SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video captures a smiling woman surrounded by falling petals, with a soft focus and side angle, creating a dreamy, elegant atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.62 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare