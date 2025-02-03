rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993414
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A woman in a white dress smiles over her shoulder, captured in a medium close-up. The soft lighting and neutral background create a serene video portrait style.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.56 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.57 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.9 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.69 MB

View personal and business license