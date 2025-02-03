https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993415SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A smiling woman poses against a soft gradient background. The video captures her from a side angle, highlighting elegance and joy in a minimalist style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.49 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare