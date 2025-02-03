https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993417SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A woman in a minimalist setting with petals floating around. The video uses a medium close-up angle, capturing a serene and elegant atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.53 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare