https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993430SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Urban video scene with a cyclist in the foreground, captured from a low angle, showcasing vibrant graffiti on a modern city building.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare