rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993473
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Retro living room with vintage TV playing black-and-white video. Low-angle shot captures cozy, nostalgic ambiance with patterned sofa and warm lighting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.21 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.05 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.84 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.27 MB

View personal and business license