https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993489SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract close-up video of flowing silk fabric in soft beige tones, captured from a low angle, emphasizing texture and smoothness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare