https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993535SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of steaming spaghetti with tomato sauce, garnished with basil and cheese, shot from a side angle for a warm, appetizing feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare