https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993570SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Lush tropical foliage captured from a low-angle, showcasing vibrant green leaves. The video style emphasizes the dense, jungle-like atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 66.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare