https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993581SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video of a vast, snow-covered field with scattered bushes, captured at a high angle, showcasing a serene winter landscape under a cloudy sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.12 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare