https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993610SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a grilled salmon fillet on a white plate, garnished with parsley. Captured from a slightly elevated angle, highlighting texture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare