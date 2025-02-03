https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993611SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of spaghetti Bolognese being topped with grated cheese, showcasing a delicious, appetizing angle with a focus on texture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.79 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare