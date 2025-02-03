https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993638SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video concept of a serene train journey, captured from a side angle, showcasing a book and coffee with scenic mountain views through large windows. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 35.33 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.88 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.8 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare