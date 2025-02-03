https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993641SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264A whimsical mouse plays violin on stage in a grand theater. Low-angle shot enhances the dramatic, cinematic feel, reminiscent of a fantasy video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare