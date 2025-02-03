https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993645SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene winter landscape video captures a snowy riverbank at sunset from a high angle, highlighting the sun's reflection on the icy water. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 59.44 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 28.87 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.8 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare