https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993646SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A 3D animated mouse character plays the violin on a wooden stage, viewed from a low angle. The video captures a cozy, nighttime ambiance. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 34.44 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.86 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.5 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare