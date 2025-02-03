https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993653SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A whimsical video scene of a golden dog character in a suit playing violin on stage. Low-angle shot enhances the theatrical ambiance. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.34 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.88 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare