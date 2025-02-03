rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993655
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A surreal video concept featuring a rabbit-headed figure in a gown playing a guitar on a cobblestone street at night, shot from a low angle. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.37 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.96 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.62 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.31 MB

View personal and business license