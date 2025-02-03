https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993656SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A whimsical video scene of a rabbit in a gold suit playing a banjo on a cobblestone street at night, captured from a low-angle perspective. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 34.29 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.07 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.81 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare