https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993664SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Whimsical video concept of a dog-headed figure in a suit playing guitar on a cobblestone street. Low-angle shot enhances surreal charm. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 51.46 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 30.7 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.9 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare