https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993668SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up of red boxing gloves hanging against a dark background, shot from a side angle. The video conveys strength and readiness in a minimalist style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.27 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare