https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993673SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up, angled shot of a calculator on a wooden table, highlighting its buttons and display. The style is suitable for a finance-themed video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare