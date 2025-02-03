https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993700SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a young man in a bustling city street, capturing the urban vibe and dynamic movement, reminiscent of a cinematic video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.79 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.5 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare