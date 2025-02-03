https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993712SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video with blurred bokeh lights in warm tones, captured from a close-up angle, creating a dreamy, atmospheric effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 847.06 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare