https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993716SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of flour being sifted onto a wooden table, creating a small mound. Rustic, warm lighting enhances the baking scene's cozy feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare