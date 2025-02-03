https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993721SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of ocean foam on sand, capturing intricate patterns and textures. Low-angle shot emphasizes the delicate, transient beauty of nature.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 79.66 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 45.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.61 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare