https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993728SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of soap bubbles on water, capturing the texture and movement from a top-down angle, creating a soothing, abstract visual.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 82.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 49.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 13.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare