https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993740SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A wide-angle shot captures a desolate battlefield with barren trees under a gloomy sky, evoking a somber mood in this cinematic video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare