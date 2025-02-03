https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993774SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dramatic low-angle video shot of a power line tower against a stormy sky, capturing a lightning strike. Dark, moody atmosphere with intense energy.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare