https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993775SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264LoopAbstract video with swirling blue neon lights against a dark background, captured from a top-down angle, creating a dynamic, energetic effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 113.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 71.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 15.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare