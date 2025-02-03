rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993805
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Aerial video captures a heart-shaped balloon floating over a cityscape at sunset, reflecting buildings and trees, creating a surreal, romantic scene. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 50.73 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 20.44 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.31 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.57 MB

View personal and business license