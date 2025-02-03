https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993806SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a heart-shaped balloon floating over vast lavender fields, showcasing vibrant colors and serene landscapes from above. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 68.21 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 32.22 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.06 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare