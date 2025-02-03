https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993810SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Double exposure video effect blending a man's face with ocean waves. Eye-level angle creates a surreal, dreamlike atmosphere. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 72.22 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 45.45 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.45 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare