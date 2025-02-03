https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993812SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A double exposure video concept of a smiling child in a doctor's coat, blending with a hospital room. Shot from a front angle, creating a dreamy effect. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 27.85 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.21 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.74 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare