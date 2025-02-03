https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993818SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Double exposure video concept with a side profile of a woman overlaid on city skyscrapers. Shot from a low angle, blending urban and human elements. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 42.38 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.38 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.57 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare