rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993862
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video shot of raindrops on glass with a blurred cityscape and rainbow in the background, creating a dreamy, serene atmosphere. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.87 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.78 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.46 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.05 MB

View personal and business license