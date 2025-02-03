https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993869SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A dreamy, upward angle captures a hand reaching for a glowing star amidst colorful bokeh lights, evoking a magical video aesthetic. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 37.28 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.85 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.95 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare