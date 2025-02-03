https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993891SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video still of a full moon glowing in a dark, cloudy sky. Captured from a low angle, emphasizing the moon's ethereal presence. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 8.96 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 4.54 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 666.18 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare