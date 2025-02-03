https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993893SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264LoopA magical, starry scene with a glowing star surrounded by colorful bokeh. Overhead angle captures a dreamy, ethereal video aesthetic. Suitable as mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 42.49 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.76 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.34 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare