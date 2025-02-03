https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994656SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Heavenly figure in white robes, arms open, surrounded by clouds and light. Low-angle shot enhances divine presence. Ideal for spiritual video themes.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.12 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.63 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare