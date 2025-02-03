https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994658SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Bright, modern living room with colorful decor, shot from a wide-angle perspective. Ideal for a home decor video showcasing vibrant, cozy interiors.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare