https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994666SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Minimalist video concept with a soft, diffused light background. The camera angle is straight-on, creating a serene and open atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare