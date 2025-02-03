https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994674SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Abstract video concept with flowing purple fabric waves. Close-up angle captures smooth textures and elegant curves, creating a sense of motion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.86 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.81 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare