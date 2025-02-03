https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994680SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video capturing a serene beach scene with gentle waves and a vast sky, conveying tranquility and natural beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.53 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare