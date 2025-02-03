https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994681SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A serene beach video captures gentle waves lapping the shore from a low-angle perspective, emphasizing the vastness of the ocean and sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.06 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.26 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare