https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994689SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a tiger's face, capturing intense gaze and detailed fur patterns. Eye-level angle emphasizes the majestic and powerful presence.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.78 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare