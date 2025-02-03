https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994691SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Modern house exterior in a lush garden setting, captured from a low-angle, showcasing sleek design. Ideal for a real estate video tour.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare