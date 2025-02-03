https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994711SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Abstract video with a dynamic wave of golden particles on a dark background. Captured from a side angle, creating a sense of motion and energy.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare